Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 64.2% in July

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.67. 30,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKHHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, cut Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.