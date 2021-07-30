South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

South State has increased its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of South State stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,463. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that South State will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

