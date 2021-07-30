Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%.

SWN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 16,920,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,470,189. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.