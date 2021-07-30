S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.950-$13.150 EPS.

SPGI stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,573. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $429.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

