Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.12. Spark Networks shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 65,750 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,217. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $420,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $343,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

