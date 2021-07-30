SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

