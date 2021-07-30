SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,127 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $81,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,888,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. 17,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,405. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.