SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 111,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,011,164 shares.The stock last traded at $350.59 and had previously closed at $350.82.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,925,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

