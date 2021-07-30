SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $81,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.90. 41,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,483. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88.

