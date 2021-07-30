SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

