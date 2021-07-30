SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,546 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 5.56% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 273,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

WDIV opened at $68.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.13.

