Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 244,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.41 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.