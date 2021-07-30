Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.