Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Raised to GBX 3,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

LON SXS traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,583 ($46.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,987. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,659.58. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,586 ($46.85).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

