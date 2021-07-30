Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

