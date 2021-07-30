Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.04. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.49. Spectris has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $51.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

