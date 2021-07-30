Spectris’ (SEPJF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF stock traded up $6.02 on Friday, reaching $51.04. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

