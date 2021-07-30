Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

SNMSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

