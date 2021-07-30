Sprinklr (CXM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM):

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,835. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

