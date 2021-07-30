Sprinklr (CXM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM):
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Sprinklr is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE CXM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,835. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.
In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.
