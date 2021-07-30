Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 661.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:WD opened at $104.56 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

