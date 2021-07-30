Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,288 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,288 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SpartanNash worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after acquiring an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $700.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

