Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 38,519 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,519 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $169,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

