SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,955 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,871,000 after buying an additional 200,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

SSNC stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

