SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,473.54 ($19.25). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,445.50 ($18.89), with a volume of 2,763,346 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSE. raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

Get SSE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,527.63. The company has a market capitalization of £15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.