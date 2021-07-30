St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $560.00

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 559 ($7.30), with a volume of 111773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.29).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMP. Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 552.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20.

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

