Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 77.75 ($1.02). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 74.65 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,127,780 shares trading hands.

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 100.80 ($1.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.10. The company has a market cap of £411.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

