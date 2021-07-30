Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Down 41.8% in July

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,668 shares of company stock worth $49,803,703 over the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $326.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

