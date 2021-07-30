Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Down 41.8% in July

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,668 shares of company stock worth $49,803,703 over the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
STMP opened at $326.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.73.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stamps.com
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
