Starbucks Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan expects that the coffee company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

