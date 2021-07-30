Starbucks Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $122.38 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

