State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 40,199 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage worth $46,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $2,177,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.11. 18,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a one year low of $186.23 and a one year high of $315.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

