State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.03. 267,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,142,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

