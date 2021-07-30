State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $518.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,413. The firm has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

