State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,547 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.19. 195,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,202. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

