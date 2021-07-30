State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

