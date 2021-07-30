State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $51,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.52. 41,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,540. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

