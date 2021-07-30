State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $26.36 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $126,485,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,176.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 181,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. 381,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,912,934. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

