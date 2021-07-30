State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $34.40 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.71. 35,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

