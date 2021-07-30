State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $36.38 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 107.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.46. The company had a trading volume of 122,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $425.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

