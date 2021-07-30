State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $37.93 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,293,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,152,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $9.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.17. 33,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,547. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.79. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $535.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

