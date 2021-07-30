State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $38.70 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 195,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.63. 432,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,899. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

