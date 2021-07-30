State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $38.70 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $68.63. 432,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

