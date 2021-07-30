State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $78.11 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,991 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $172.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

