State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,372 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 348,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.