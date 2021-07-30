State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,511,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.71. 35,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,825. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

