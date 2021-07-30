State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 663,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

