State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.19. The stock had a trading volume of 195,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.