State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $518.15. The stock had a trading volume of 126,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.10. The company has a market capitalization of $229.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

