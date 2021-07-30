State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 24,109 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 799,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,522,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

