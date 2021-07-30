State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,940 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Visa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $801,048,000 after acquiring an additional 236,796 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.97. 139,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. The company has a market capitalization of $481.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.41. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

