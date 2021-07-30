State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 40,917 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $57,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

